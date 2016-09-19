27°
News

Chinese ship owners to pay $39.3 million over reef wreck

Geoff Egan
| 19th Sep 2016 4:55 PM Updated: 5:45 PM
Chinese oil tanker Shen Neng 1 crashed into the Douglas Shoal near Gladstone more than five years ago.
Chinese oil tanker Shen Neng 1 crashed into the Douglas Shoal near Gladstone more than five years ago.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: AUSTRALIA will receive just one-third of what it originally demanded from the owner of the Chinese coal ship that ran aground the Great Barrier Reef in 2010. 

  The Shen Neng 1 ran aground on Douglas Shoal off Rockhampton and Gladstone in 2010. It leaked oil and was towed to Hervey Bay where it was unloaded.   

The Federal Government took the ship's owner Shenzhen Energy to the Federal Court, calling for $120 million in damages.    But in an out of court settlement, Shenzhen's insurer,

The London P&I Club, agreed to pay $35 million in a single limitation fund to the government and a further $4.3 million to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.   

The Federal Court trial began on September 6 but was adjourned on Monday to let the parties negotiate a settlement.    Although the settlement was lower than originally demanded, Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg dubbed it a victory.   

"The Australian Government has won a significant legal challenge and reached a $39.3 million out of court settlement with the owners of a Chinese coal carrier that ran aground in April 2010 causing the largest known direct impact on the Great Barrier Reef," he said.  

"For more than six years, Shenzhen Energy Transport Co Ltd and its insurer refused to accept their responsibility for restitution after the 225-metre long, fully laden Shen Neng 1 ran aground 100km east of Rockhampton at Douglas Shoal."  

But Great Barrier Reef campaigner Jane Garcia said the government had "sold the reef short".  

"The grounding of the Shen Neng 1 off the coast of Queensland in 2010 severely damaged or destroyed a massive 115,000sq m of habitat in the Douglas Shoal, pulverised marine life and released toxic paint that will stunt coral re-growth for years to come," she said.  

"No one who saw the dramatic media images of the grounding of the Shen Neng 1 can forget what's at stake when shipping goes wrong on the reef, damaging coral and marine life in its wake.  

Mr Frydenberg said the funds were "sufficient for the clean-up" and would allow the GBRMPA to begin removing all toxic paint and rubble that the Shen Neng 1 left.  

In a statement The London P&I Club said the amount was "sufficient and appropriate" under Australian and international insurance agreements.   

"The London P&I Club again expressed regret over the Shen Neng 1 incident and said it always wanted to reach a fair and justifiable settlement with the Australian Government," the statement said.   

"The Shen Neng 1 incident was the result of an error by the chief officer of the vessel. The vessel was under management by another company at the time, as were all crew."   ARM NEWSDESK  

EARLIER: The owners of Shen Neng 1, a Chinese coal carrier which ran aground and caused significant damage to the Great Barrier Reef more than six years ago, have agreed to pay $35 million to the Australian Government.

The settlement is less than a third of what the Commonwealth was seeking in the Federal Court from the ship's owner, Shenzhen Energy Transport Co, for remediation costs.

The 225-metre long carrier carved a 2.2 kilometre-long, 400,000-square-metre scar in and around Douglas Shoal in April 2010, about 120 kilometres east of Rockhampton. 

The grounding also damaged one of the ship's fuel tanks, which left a four-kilometre trail of heavy fuel oil.

Read more at abc.net.au

Topics:  barrier reef, editors picks, reef, shen neng

Meth use blamed after man shoots himself, and his dad

Meth use blamed after man shoots himself, and his dad

SHOT by his increasingly paranoid son, 70-year-old Dennis Avery had no idea how serious his injuries were as he drove himself to Bundaberg Hospital.

Creative mind spurs Megan's macrame

MACRAME: Megan Thorpe has created a macrame business where she creates beautiful pieces from natural rope.

Boho vintage designs for your home

10 free things to do this school holidays

COLOURING FUN: Liam and Jai Edey at a previous BRAG kids activity session.

Get the kids out and have a good time

Piggery plan still on the nose for one councillor

THIS LITTLE PIGGERY: A plan for a piggery in Monto is set to go ahead with the council voting to amend several conditions it placed on the project relating to odour and water run-off.

A Monto piggery is a step closer following a council vote.

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

AUSTRALIA'S new Bachelorette Georgia Love is ready for her happily ever after.

  • TV

  • 20th Sep 2016 6:00 AM

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

PERFECT BRICK HOME, QUIET STREET, SUPERB LOCATION

4 Ripple Street, Burnett Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Not a cent to spend, just move in to this beautiful, three year old home featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, main with en-suite and walk in robe. Second bathroom with...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 EMPEROR DRIVE, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The 24.5m frontage...

QUALITY RENOVATION! 3 BED + OFFICE, 3 TOILETS, RUMPUS, SHED

111B Elliott Heads Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 2 3 $275,000

What more could you want, this home has it all! The renovation on this property has been professionally done by qualified tradesman and is to a quality standard.

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

3 LOUNGE ROOMS

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $279,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

349m2 HOME ON 1069 M2 BLOCK WITH A DOUBLE SHED

13 Longview Street, Ashfield 4670

House 5 3 5 $539,000

Situated in a new family friendly estate within close proximity to shopping, Schools, Bundaberg C.B.D and Bargara beach sits this supersized executive family home.

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $340,000

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.