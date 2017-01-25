Childers farewells 'ray of sunshine' Anthony Mammino

"ONE man's life is measured by his quality, not his quantity.

"And people say I smile a lot.

"But I like to think the more you smile, the happier you are.

"And at the end of the day, the only person you have to look at is the man in the mirror.”

COME TOGETHER: More than 400 people packed the Sacred Heart Church in Childers for the funeral of Anthony Mammino, on January 25, 2017. MIKE KNOTT

Anthony Mammino recorded these words on December 13 after receiving a stem cell transplant to survive yet another round of chemotherapy.

They were the words of a man reflecting on a life he lived as a "ray of sunshine to everyone”.

Over more than a year, Anthony Mammino sat up at night in hospital recording his memories.

This morning his family shared some of them and many of their own with a packed Sacred Heart Church, as Childers farewelled one of its best.

LEARNED FROM THE BEST: Axel Mammino speaks about his dad at the funeral of Anthony Mammino, on January 25, 2017. MIKE KNOTT

More than 400 people turned out to say goodbye, many travelling from across Queensland and beyond.

Sunflowers adorned the Mammino Ice Cream Store on Churchill St and his coffin, as well as sand and dirt - representing the beach he loved, and the red dirt of his farm; macadamia nuts and sugarcane that he farmed all his life; toy penguins that symbolised the games 'Poppy' played with his granddaughters Annabelle and Savannah; wedding bands symbolising his sons- and daughter-in-law's commitment to love and support his children; the jersey of his beloved Roosters and a KFC bucket he loved to eat while watching them; and a bucket of the ice cream he and wife Teena created that became a trademark of a community.

GOODBYE OLD FRIEND: Family and friends carry Anthony Mammino's casket at his funeral on January 25, 2017. MIKE KNOTT

The funeral was followed by a procession as the Bruce Hwy was halted by police to allow Anthony to drive by the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream shop on Churchill St one last time.

ONE LAST STOP: Traffic was stopped on the Bruce Hwy in Childers as Anthony Mammino's hearse paused outside the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream store on January 25, 2017. Mike Knott

He was buried at the Childers Lawn Cemetery and his wake - which his family hope will be the biggest party Childers has ever seen - is underway this afternoon.

Anthony kept his Catholic faith to the end of his life and Father Pat Molony, who got to know him well when he previously led the Childers parish, travelled from NSW to lead the ceremony with Father Sunny Mathew.

Close mate Wayne Say delivered a eulogy and his son, Axel, and daughters, Ayrial and Amba, all shared memories of a man equally at home on the dance floor, a children's swing or selling ice creams from his van around the state.