Childcare peak body hits back over media reports

BIG PICTURE: ACA Queensland president Jae Fraser said it was important to note 43% of services were rated as meeting standards and 31% as exceeding them across the state.

THE Australian Childcare Alliance Queensland has slammed media reports suggesting the state's early childhood education was in dire straits.

ACA Queensland president Jae Fraser said he was disappointed in the terminology used in some media reporting.

"Whilst these ratings are important, there is a lot of detail within, that sometimes doesn't paint a complete picture of the overall service's quality,” Mr Fraser said.

Mr Fraser said it was important to note 1063 (43%) services rated as meeting National Quality Standards and 758 (31%) rated as exceeding across the state.

"We urge families to visit their early education service and talk to educators, and ask to see the detail in the Assessment and Rating Report if they are concerned,” he said.

