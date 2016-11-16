28°
Chern'ee has her foot in the door

16th Nov 2016 7:48 AM
'ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE': Bundaberg artist Chern'ee Sutton was a guest speaker at the Queensland Tourism Industry Council Indigenous Employment Forum.
'ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE': Bundaberg artist Chern'ee Sutton was a guest speaker at the Queensland Tourism Industry Council Indigenous Employment Forum. Mike Knott BUN031215CHERNEE1

ONE of Bundaberg's brightest artists had the chance to share her own secrets to success and encourage other indigenous businesspeople to aim high at a conference in Brisbane this week.

Chern'ee Sutton, who this year designed the patterns on Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi as well as jerseys for the NRL and AFL, was a speaker at the Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Indigenous Employment Forum.

Indigenous employment "is an important issue,” the 19-year-old said yesterday, on her way to a luncheon for visual artists at Government House.

"There are so many different mobs in Queensland trying to improve their businesses and get a foot in the door.”

Speaking to a room of entrepreneurs, she shared her philosophy for success.

"I had three main points - to get anywhere in life you have to work hard for it; never let opportunities pass you by; and make contacts and utilise them.”

Promoting indigenous culture and art to the world offered huge economic opportunities, she said.

"Getting indigenous people involved in the tourism industry is opening a lot of doors.”

As an artist Cher'nee has exhibited twice at Queensland Parliament House, where one of her pieces hangs permanently on the Reconciliation Wall, while another hangs in a special collection at Buckingham Palace.

Originally from the Kalkadoon mob in Mt Isa, she has spent most of her life in Bundaberg and also connected with the Yugambeh mob on the Gold Coast.

Her biggest mentors are her parents - "they've always encouraged me to express myself through art” - while she counts portrait artist Jandamarra Cadd and landscape legend Albert Namatjira as two of her biggest influences.

"I've been painting since I was 13,” she said.

"I never would have dreamed I'd be where I am today when I started.

"I just did it because I loved it - and I'm so lucky it's taken me here.

"It gives me a huge amount of pride seeing thousands of people wearing my jersey.”

Bundaberg News Mail
