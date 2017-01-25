Chef in Bundy for cuisine tours, cooking demos

ASIAN CUISINE: Chef Tony Ching will run tours and cooking demonstrations in Bundy for Chinese New Year.

EVER wanted to cook an Asian-inspired meal but had no idea where to begin?

Now you can discover the best places to buy fresh produce and ingredients before taking part in a cooking class under the direction of international chef Tony Ching as part of the Bundaberg Regional Council's Chinese New Year celebrations.

Mr Ching said he learnt a lot about Asian cuisine from his parents at home before going on to gain more than 30 years' experience as an executive chef in five-star international hotels.

"For people who haven't been exposed to it, Asian cuisine can be a minefield,” he said.

"People often ask how to use the flavours and in what quantities.”

While in town, Mr Ching will conduct free cooking demonstrations at Sugarland Shoppingtown at 11am on Monday, February 6, Tuesday, February 7, and Wednesday, February 8.

The tours will be offered from Wednesday, February 8, to Friday, February 10, departing at 5.15pm each day.

Tickets are $55 a person and can be booked by phoning the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on 4130 4100.