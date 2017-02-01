Check size limits as barra season reopens

BARRA BACK: Barra is back on the menu for fishers.

THE start of February couldn't have come sooner for keen Bundaberg anglers, with barramundi season reopening at noon today.

The ban has been in place since November with the objective of ensuring long-term sustainability, Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district officer Robert Ibell said.

"Closed seasons are an important measure to sustain fish stocks for the future,” Mr Ibell said.

"The closure coincides with spawning periods and protects barramundi stocks during this vulnerable period of their life cycle.”

Mr Ibell reminded fishers to check size and possession limits.

On the east coast, fishers are allowed five barramundi between 58cm 120cm and the same from freshwater spots.