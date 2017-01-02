Cheaper movie tickets draw a crowd at cinema

BARGAINS: Red Dog: True Blue is one of the movies you can see for $10 in Bundy now.

THE switch to $10 movie tickets at Reading Cinemas Bundaberg has been welcomed by a flood of movie buffs visiting the silver screen on January 1.

The cheaper tickets were perfect for people looking for a relaxing way to beat the heat on Sunday.

Reading announced it was dropping the price of its standard ticket price on its Facebook page on Boxing Day.

The deal applies all day, every day, although some sessions, such as 3D screenings, are excluded.

The cheap tickets and the hype surrounding Assassin's Creed, the summer blockbuster based on the hugely successful video game, emsured the premiere screening in Bundy was a sell-out.

Reading Cinemas Bundaberg jump-started 2017 with not only Assassin's Creed but also the highly anticipated Passengers, staring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

On the domestic front, one Australian film that's been released for the holidays is Red Dog: True Blue.

It's the prequel to the 2011 smash hit Red Dog.

A spokesperson for Reading Bundaberg was unable to comment on the popularity of the films locally, nor how successful the new pricing regime had been.

Movie goers can skip the queues and avoid the risk of missing out on a seat by buying tickets at readingcinemas.com.au/ locations/theatre/ bundaberg or phoning 4152 1233.

Reading Cinema Bundaberg is at 1 Johanna Blvd.