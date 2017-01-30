Charlie celebrates an ace after nearly 60 years

YEARS OF GOLF: Charlie Triggs celebrates is first hole-in-one at the Bundaberg Golf Club in 57 years of playing.

WITH a 12,500 to one chance of hitting a hole-in-one, it only took a Bundaberg great-grandfather 57 years to take home the glory.

Charlie Triggs didn't believe his eyes on Saturday morning as he watched the little white ball glide into the 8th hole at the Bundaberg Golf Course.

He said luck was on his side as he thought he had overshot and had to double check the hole before he celebrated.

The 85-year-old swung the rescue club - one he said was always used to tee off for a person of his age - and there was a slight pause before making the ace, a moment he will remember for years to come.

"It's one of those things that doesn't happen very often, but when it does it's quite an achievement," he modestly said.

"The first person I told was my wife Margie who was was very excited."

It wasn't only Charlie and his companions who were over the moon about his shot, as the course was hosting the Burnett Cup at the time.

Golf pro Craig Swift said there were only about six hole-in-ones at the course each year and for Charlie to get one "it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy".

"Charlie is one of our favourite regulars here, he is a true gentleman and it was wonderful to be there on the day," he said.

The 8th hole is a par three and can be very challenging, even for an expert player.

"It was a breezy morning, the hole is not the easiest of holes," Craig said.

"Par threes are up to 180m in length and everybody was so happy for Charlie."

Charlie now has bragging rights, but he still has six more hole-in-ones to catch up to his son, Ian Triggs, who coaches golf professionals.

"I was given the ball by my son, Ian, a few weeks ago and the Bridgestone balls are a renowned sort of balls," he said.

"My son-in-law now has plans to get the ball mounted on a trophy."

Charlie said he didn't really know what all the fuss was about, but was grateful for everyone's reaction.

