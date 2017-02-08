32°
Chaos as car smashes into Spotted Dog

Carolyn Booth
| 8th Feb 2017 11:38 AM
Crash at Spotted Dog.
Crash at Spotted Dog. Carolyn Archer

EMERGENCY services say it was extremely lucky nobody was seriously injured after a four-car crash ended in a vehicle hitting a wall outside a popular Bundaberg hotel.

An elderly woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries after the crash at around 11am.

Her car, a silver Ford Falcon station wagon, was rear-ended as she attempted to back out of a parking spot on Bourbong St, propelling it into a wall between the Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers.

Chaotic scenes ensued as police attempted to interview multiple drivers and witnesses of the accident, with firefighters and ambulance also on scene, and water leaked from pipes struck by the car.

A Bundaberg Fire Service spokesman said it was "extremely lucky nobody was hurt" as the car mounted the footpath in front of the Spotted Dog coffee shop, which often has customers standing in front of it.

Car crashes into Spotted Dog Tavern.
Car crashes into Spotted Dog Tavern. Carolyn Archer

The left lane of Bourbong St heading east into town was shut but traffic was still moving in the right hand lane.

A plumbing company arrived on the scene to attend to damaged pipes but it is believed there was no structural damage to the building.

The Ford Falcon suffered significant damage to its front.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks spotted dog traffic crashes

