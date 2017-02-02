Changing the way we shop for the future

Carmen McEneany and Dee Sweeting are encouraging Bundaberg to get behind the Boomerang Bag concept.

A MISSION to rid the world of plastic bags has started and Bundaberg woman Carmen McEneany wants our community to be sew-stainable now and for future generations.

The mother-of-three joined the nation-wide initiative Boomerang Bags and hopes to have 500 reuseable material bags available in the Rum City by July 1.

Boomerang Bags works to reduce the use of plastic bags by providing free, sustainable alternatives.

The bags will be available outside of retailers for people to take their goods home in and return with the next time they shop.

Miss McEneany is calling for volunteers to help get the ball rolling, or in this case the needle threading, by helping sew the fabric bags.

She said the small steps taken now would help Bundaberg children be more aware of the damage caused by single-use plastic bags in the future.

"I hope it will take off and be a big circle and the bags like a boomerang and come back again and again,” Miss McEneany said.

"It's really important to teach the children about the environment now, before it's gone.”

She said one way to help the cause was to join the sewing bees or make a donation, not in the way of money but materials to help make the bags.

"For those who can't help with sewing they can purchase thread and material to donate,” she said.

Miss McEneany will hold sewing bees to make the bags this month and already has the support of a number of businesses that have agreed to help.

The sewing bees and ideas days will be held at Across the Waves on February 11 at 1pm and on February 15 at Cafe 1928 at 9.30am.

There is a Facebook page set up where people can join the movement - it can be found by searching Boomerang Bags Bundaberg.

"Anyone who wants more information can jump on the Facebook page also,” she said.

"We need more local businesses to come on board to supply the Boomerang Bags as well.”