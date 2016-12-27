Changes could mean loss of pension entitlements

Federal changes to the pension asset threshold are coming.

FEDERAL changes to the pension asset threshold means thousands of Queensland seniors could lose their part pension entitlement or Pensioner Concession Card.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the changes were a kick in the guts for vulnerable seniors in Bundaberg and right across the state.

"Once again, the Palaszczuk Government is stepping in to pick up the slack from the Federal Government, extending our electricity rebates to include all Health Care Card holders from January 1," Ms Donaldson said.

"We have also guaranteed that all Queensland Seniors Card holders will continue accessing the electricity rebate of up to $330 per household per year.

"The Palaszczuk Government has already had to fill the funding gap left by the Federal Government when they scrapped the National Partnership Agreement for pensioner and seniors card holders' concessions.

"In fact, in the current State Budget, an additional $223.2 million has been allocated over four years to make up for the Federal funding shortfall.

"This funding ensures eligible seniors have some cost of living relief, through concessions including energy, rates, water, transport, and registration.

Ms Donaldson said seniors in Bundaberg had spent their entire lives working and contributing to the community and local economy.

"It's completely unfair that the Turnbull Government wants to rip away their vital financial assistance in their older years," she said.

Information about concessions is available by calling 13QGOV or at www.qld.gov.au/concessions