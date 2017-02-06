The councillors who voted to sack the Fraser Coast CEO

UPDATE, 2.55PM: Fraser Coast Regional Council has released a statement after the termination of CEO Lisa Desmond's contract.

Fraser Coast Regional Council today terminated the contract of Lisa Desmond as Chief Executive Officer.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said that while there was no doubting Ms Desmond's commitment to local government, her departure was in the best interests of the council.

He said the council would now go about the job of finding a suitable chief executive to help steer one of the most dynamic regions in the state.

"It is no secret that there have been tensions between the administrative and political arms of Council," he said.

"This has not been in the interests of the Council or, more importantly, the community.

"Lisa's departure opens the door to fresh directions for Council under new leadership."

Mayor Loft said he wanted to acknowledge Ms Desmond's commendable work ethic and dedication.

"I thank Lisa for the positive contributions she has made to the Council over the last 10 years and wish her well in her future endeavours," he said.

"It will now be a Council priority to engage a new chief executive to provide excellent leadership to the organisation."

"I want to assure the community it can look forward to a revitalised and refocused Council, ready to implement changes that lift Council's performance and improve services to the community."

2.20PM: Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive Lisa Desmond has had her contract terminated at a special meeting this afternoon.

The motion to dismiss Ms Desmond was carried 7-4.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, deputy mayor George Seymour, Crs Rolf Light, James Hansen, Daniel Sanderson, Anne Maddern and Denis Chapman voted for her dismissal.

Crs David Lewis, Paul Truscott, Darren Everard and Stuart Taylor voted against the motion.

Acting CEO Davendra Naidu will take over the role in the meantime.

1PM A special meeting regarding the contract of Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive Lisa Desmond is underway at the council chambers.

The special meeting is closed to the public.

No other items were posted on the agenda, other than a direction the meeting be closed "for the purpose of considering...CEO Contract."

Councillors declined to comment before the meeting.

More to come.

EARLIER: TODAY could be crunch time for Fraser Coast Regional Council's embattled chief executive officer Lisa Desmond.

A special meeting notice posted by the council advised there would be a discussion of the CEO's contract on Monday at the Tavistock St council chambers at 1pm.

It is believed the discussion will centre on the renewal of Ms Desmond's contract.

The meeting will be confidential.

Ms Desmond's name is absent from the document, instead replaced with acting chief executive Davendra Naidu.

A council source told the Chronicle a serious option would be that her contract would not be renewed.

Mayor Chris Loft tried to dismiss Ms Desmond during a public meeting in December.

Cr Loft called a mayoral minute during the meeting in an attempt to sack Ms Desmond and move discussions into confidential.

The motion was lost 7-2, with councillors Rolf Light and Anne Maddern leaving the chamber and James Hansen abstaining from

the vote.

During the meeting Ms Desmond was visibly upset, stating "it is disgusting what's happening in this council".

The Chronicle contacted several councillors about today's meeting, but they were remaining tight-lipped ahead of any potential vote.

Cr Loft did not return phone calls yesterday, while Ms Desmond did not respond to queries from the Chronicle.