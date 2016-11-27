CEO releases statement about Dr Hocking's employment

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service boss Adrian Pennington has released a statement about the hiring of Dr Richard Hocking.

The statement is regarding a story published in the Courier Mail about Dr Hocking Saturday.

The front page story revealed Bundaberg Hospital's new surgeon had been investigated by Australia's medical watchdog after 44 complaints were made against him.

Dr Hocking had his registration temporarily suspended and had been banned from doing certain operations without supervision.

Last year he was reprimanded at the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal for removing bone from a 13-year-old girl's hip during an arthroscopy, causing her to later require a full hip replacement.

The tribunal found he had engaged in multiple accounts of "unsatisfactory professional performance" and one count of "unprofessional conduct" for a report he wrote in an attempt to cover up the botched surgery in Canberra.

Dr Richard Hocking is now an orthopedic surgeon at the Bundaberg Hospital despite being invesitgated over 44 complaints.

The full statement is below:

As Chief Executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, I stand by the appointment of Dr Richard Hocking and by the integrity of our safety and quality processes.

As an organisation, we're very proud that we've focused on quality of care and continually improving it.

Due to growing demands on our service, we undertake a lot more work now than we did a few years ago, so it's important when you're doing more work that your quality structure is exceptional.

We have some of the best quality frameworks and processes in the state and country, and we employ people of a high calibre.

WBHHS takes safety and quality seriously, and we take the recruitment of our clinicians seriously.

No health system is perfect, but I can assure the community of Bundaberg that they have one of the highest-calibre public health services in the state, and we will continue to deliver that service to the highest-quality standards.

Dr Hocking joined Bundaberg Hospital as a full-time credentialed staff orthopaedic surgeon in January 2016, following several locum stints from June the previous year.

During the recruitment phase, Dr Hocking fully disclosed the restrictions on his Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) registration. Because of his locum work with us, we had also had the chance to see the quality of his work, which was of a high standard.

Dr Hocking has performed more than 500 surgeries at Bundaberg Hospital and has had no significant adverse clinical events.

For the first 12 months of his employment here, including as a locum, he worked strictly according to the conditions of his AHPRA registration.

In October, after the decision by the Queensland Medical Board and AHPRA to lift those restrictions, Dr Hocking can now work without conditions and he does so with the strong support of WBHHS.

Dr Hocking is a valued and respected member of Bundaberg Hospital's orthopaedics team, highly regarded both by staff and patients. He strongly participates in education, training and clinical governance programs.

I have full confidence in the quality of his work, to the extent that I will personally be one of his patients when I undergo hip replacement surgery over the next 12 months.

It's also important to remember many doctors across Australia work under various kinds of AHPRA conditions, and these are regularly monitored.

Orthopaedic surgery is complex and sometimes there will be complications. When there are adverse outcomes, what's important is that we assess them, learn from them and put in place processes to try to prevent them from happening again.

The attack on Dr Hocking and our health service comes at a time when we have just released our Quality of Care Report, which is a document we voluntarily share with the public to disclose our performance against a range of safety and quality measures.

This year's report is exceptional, showing how we frequently exceed state and national benchmarks, and I encourage anyone to read it. It is available on our website at https://www.health.qld.gov.au/widebay/.

We believe so strongly in quality and accountability that we have just launched a national pilot to trial a new form of hospital accreditation, which requires us to be accreditation-ready every day and not just every four years as per the current system.

We believe this is the future of ensuring safety and quality in hospitals across Australia, and we're proud to be at the forefront of it.

ADRIAN PENNINGTON

Chief Executive

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service