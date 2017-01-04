29°
News

Centrelink debacle worsens as Aussies face forced debt

Emma Reynolds of news.com.au | 4th Jan 2017 7:18 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Centrelink debacle is getting worse, with more Australians each day revealing they have been slugged with demands to pay back tens of thousands of dollars they don't owe.

Furious Aussies, many of whom were on the dole for only a brief period years ago, are demanding action from the Government, which is denying a problem exists.

Michael Griffin, a filmmaker from Brisbane, told news.com.au he would go so far as to call what is happening "extortion".

ARE YOU AFFECTED? LET US KNOW

Michael Griffin
Michael Griffin Supplied

The 34-year-old received a standardised letter just before Christmas telling him there was a discrepancy between the income he reported to Centrelink in 2013, when he was unemployed for three months, and the data held by the Australian Taxation Office.

After he went online and confirmed he had earned $26,000 over the year - he only had the option of yes or no - the automated system told him he owed $3000 back in welfare payments. It had simply divided his income into fortnightly chunks for the whole year.

"It was a shock," said Mr Griffin. "I'm still not a high-income person, I don't have $3000 lying around, I don't think many people do.

"My case is so obviously incorrect. It's just ridiculous.

"I don't want to be in debt, I want to do the right thing. I got off the dole and back into work and that's what's led to the problem."


'THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AUSTRALIA'

In mid-December it emerged that Centrelink's new automated system was sending out 20,000 letters each week inaccurately demanding repayments from people like Mr Griffin. Since then, more horror stories are emerging every day as the compliance system refers pensioners, single mothers and disabled people to debt collectors for non-existent debts.

"I think it's the biggest issue in Australia at the moment," Mr Griffin said. "It's guilty until proven innocent and the burden of proof is on the receiver. The Government is exploiting legislation to bypass the legal process. They don't seem to be respecting the law.

"They should get humans involved. The computers have proved they're not trustworthy.

"I'm wondering if everyone's going to get these letters. It's preposterous."
 

The automated system simply averaged out his earnings over a year, rather than recognising when he had been out of work.
The automated system simply averaged out his earnings over a year, rather than recognising when he had been out of work. Supplied

Many of the people sharing their stories on social media with the hashtag #notmydebt had the same issue, in which the system divides income into a fortnightly average.

Others had different problems, including finding Centrelink was registering the same employer as two different ones because of a slight alteration in spelling.

For example, a woman employed by "University of Melbourne" and "Uni Melbourne" received a letter demanding $20,000 because the system believed she had a second full-time job, paying the same as the first.

Social media users described being left on hold for hours or being told they could only resolve issues online when the website wasn't working. One said Centrelink sent messages to her old address and email before bringing in a private debt collector within a few weeks.

Witnesses report chaos in branches as streams of scared and frustrated people attempt to sort out the mess.

The automated system simply averaged out his earnings over a year, rather than recognising when he had been out of work.

 

'IT'S ACTUALLY WORKING INCREDIBLY WELL'

Despite the steady stream of similar tales, Social Services Minister Christian Porter this morning maintained the automated system was working "incredibly well".

He told ABC radio less than one per cent of review letters had resulted in complaints and said they were not "debt letters" but "polite letters".

"The initial letter that goes to the welfare recipient saying that an issue has arisen, that there may be a discrepancy and we require some further information," he said.

"The complaint rate is running at 0.16 per cent. That's only 276 complaints from those 169,000 letters. That process has raised $300 million worth of money back to the taxpayer which was overpaid.

"What this system is doing is raising real debts around real overpayments based on real cross referencing of evidence.

"From what we've seen in a high volume system it's actually working incredibly well."

He said people on Centrelink had a responsibility to ensure their information was correct, with claimants like Mr Griffin expected to visit their local branch in person to provide years-old pay slips. However, some no longer have the information or have other difficulties, such as their former employer no longer existing.
 

Labor MP Linda Burney said no one in Government had answers for anxious Australians. Picture Kym Smith
Labor MP Linda Burney said no one in Government had answers for anxious Australians. Picture Kym Smith News Corp Australia

With the review process taking months, vulnerable Aussies may be forced to pay debts they don't owe or face losing their benefits and potentially their homes. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie - one of many calling for the system to be shut down - said people calling his office about Centrelink had talked of suicide.

 

'HONEST PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WRONGLY ACCUSED OF FRAUD'

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge remains on holiday with family, but calls are growing for him to come back to Australia and deal with the issue.

Shadow Minister for Human Services Linda Burney said she had written to him to request the system be suspended while the glitch is fixed.

"My office has been inundated by calls and emails from honest people who have been wrongly accused of fraud," she told news.com.au in a statement. "The fact is the Turnbull government considers people guilty until they prove themselves innocent - that isn't right and it isn't fair.

"I've already written to Minister Tudge asking him to pause the program and stop recouping false debts until the system is fixed, I'm still waiting for a response. In the meantime people have spent their Christmas and new year season anxious about thousands of dollars of debt that they know they don't owe but which they are being forced to pay.

"No-one in the government has had answers over the last few weeks - I heard Minister Porter say the program was going well, he obviously hasn't checked his emails over Christmas.

"I'm glad some Ministers have had a good Christmas break, the holiday is over, it's time to come back and explain themselves."

The Department of Human Services said 72 per cent of clients who received letters of demand since September had resolved their cases online, and only 2.2 per cent were asked to provide supporting paperwork.

General manager Hank Jongen has urged people with problems to contact him direct on hank@humanservices.gov.au.

Topics:  centrelink editors picks

Man stabbed on FE Walker St

Man stabbed on FE Walker St

BUNDABERG police are currently investigating a stabbing incident which happened in Kepnock early this morning.

Illegal campers defy ban and return to private property

NO ENTRY: One of the signs that illegal campers are ignoring at Norval Park.

Campers defying land owner's ban

Last call for lockout law

STREET SAFE: Party-goers queuing up at The Club Hotel.

Could the lockout laws be scrapped?

Centrelink debacle worsens as Aussies face forced debt

Both Centrelink and Medicare services will be located a new look Maroochydore Service Centre from Monday 18 May.

“My case is so obviously incorrect. It’s just ridiculous."

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

45kg of beef eaten in one day

Beating the holiday boredom in Bundy

HOLIDAY FUN: Jorja Ohlbrecht at Bundy Bowl and Leisure on Friday, 3 April 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

No need to be bored this holidays

Want to start your own nightclub?

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG Electronics has unveiled new speakers catering for those who want to start their own nightclub to cinema fans wanting 4K audio to match their 4K television.

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... Offers Over...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!