Celebrations to deliver flavours of China

YEAR OF THE ROOSTER: Councillor Judy Peters, Dylan Carter as Buddha), Tina Yuanyuan, Lilly Matthews and the PCYC Blazers dragons are gearing up for Chinese New Year.

THE region's rich history and cultural ties to China will take centre stage when Bundaberg Regional Council hosts it's annual Chinese New Year celebrations.

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the celebrations would take over Bourbong St between Maryborough and Barolin Sts from 3-9pm on February 11.

A host of food and market stalls will line the street and a range of cultural entertainment will also be on offer.

"We will once again have the immensely talented artists from our Sister City Nanning headlining the Chinese Cultural Concert in the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in four 45 minute sessions throughout the evening,” Cr Peters said.

"The performances will include acrobatics and the use of traditional Chinese instruments.

"This entertainment will complement performances offered by local talent including the PCYC Blazers Lion and Dragon Dancers, tai chi performances, tae kwon do and Japanese taiko drumming.”

Cr Peters said a special attraction this year would be traditional tea ceremonies, which will also be held during the event.

For a full list of Chinese New Year events, which kick off on February 4, head online to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au.