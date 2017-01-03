Celebrate what's great about our country

TAKE TWO: Anzac Pool's Kelsey Galloway will join the rest of Bundaberg to celebrate Australia Day after the last one was called off due to floods. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

BUNDABERG residents will don the national colours and throw a snag on the barbie in celebration of Australia Day on January 26.

Mayor Jack Dempsey has encouraged residents to support the many Australia Day celebrations being held throughout the area.

"Australia Day is a special day where we can come together as a community and celebrate the wonderful lifestyle, the brilliant weather and the mateship we enjoy thanks to the country we live in,” Cr Dempsey said.

"As well as the barbecues in the park and the games of backyard cricket I have no doubt will be occurring right throughout the region, many community groups are hosting Australia Day celebrations in their area and I urge you to take this opportunity to celebrate with your community.”

Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Councillor Judy Peters said the council's official Australia Day celebrations would be hosted by Bundaberg West Rotary in Lions Park, North Bundaberg from 9am to 2pm.

"There will be plenty of good old fashioned Aussie fun with a mobile water park, thong throwing competitions, pony rides, a jumping castle and market stalls,” Cr Peters said.

"The day will also feature live entertainment by local artists Ruby Mills and the Electric Banana in addition to Scout demonstrations.

"All proceeds from the day will be donated to Rotary Lodge Bundaberg.”

For more information about Australia Day Celebrations, including Council's official event, head to bundabergregionevents.com.au.