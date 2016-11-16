CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative which will provide additional space and amenities for people using the street through the installation of small relocatable platform structures called parklets.

The council's Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the parklets, which would be installed by the council, could be used to provide additional space for outdoor dining, entertainment or other approved activities suggested by host businesses.

"Council is seeking expressions of interest from traders located throughout the wider CBD area to participate in a trial program for a period of twelve months with up to three parklets to be assigned.

"The parklet provides an extension to the footpath space adjoining the participating premises and is located across adjacent kerbside car parking spaces at the same level as the footpath,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The use of parklets has become popular in cities across the world and adds a further dimension in the engagement of shoppers and general pedestrian traffic.

"The structures can be used to add additional seating, street furniture or simply attractive landscaping which offers a place to stop, to sit, and to rest while taking in the activities of the street.”

Cr Sommerfeld said one parklet would be allocated initially to ensure the design was meeting the expectations of the host business and users. "The other two would follow within a couple of months.”

Divisional representative Councillor Helen Blackburn said mention of the parklets was made several months ago when Council hosted a CBD traders meeting.

"Interest was quite high from participants at that meeting and I believe traders in general will see that this is quite an innovative idea that could value add to their businesses.

"While there will be a loss of up to six car parking spaces to cater to the installation of the three parklets I can advise that Council will be undertaking a remarking of parking spaces across the CBD which will result in no net loss in overall parking spaces.

"The parklets represent a fresh initiative that will provide an interesting enhancement to the CBD landscape and I am certain there will be strong competition among traders to host one of the parklets.”

Chair of the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Bundaberg Branch, Bill Moorhead wholeheartedly supports the proposal.

"It is innovative thinking like this that provides extra character and appeal to our community centres and the parklets represent a great fit to complement the aesthetics of the CBD area and also provide a positive economic impact for traders.”

Cr Blackburn said expressions of interest applications could be found on Council's website at http://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/parklet-eoi with submissions closing on November 30.

The first parklet is expected to be installed early in the new year. Further information in relation to the parklet program can be sourced by contacting Alicia Otto in Council's Strategic Planning section on 1300 883 699.