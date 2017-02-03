Catch waves at Bundy's first race day of the year

BEACH PARTY: Join Ashley Simpson, Dawni Johnson, Kirra Sands and Mahkaylia Walsh at The Waves Subs Club Beach Party Race Day at Thabeban Park today.

WANT to go to the beach and the races? Enjoy the best of both worlds tomorrow with The Waves Subs Club Beach Party Race Day.

With people wearing beach clothes, palm trees, frozen daiquiris and music from the Beach Boys, event organiser, Paul Wessel said "it's going to be a really fun day.”

"We're hoping to see everyone dressed in beach wear - the guys in Hawaiian shirts and the ladies in sarongs,” Mr Wessel said.

"We are having frozen daiquiris for the ladies, which is a first for the races.”

Punters can sip on blue lagoon and fruit tingle daiquiris.

With 300 people who have already purchased tickets, Mr Wessel said the beach race day would become an annual event.

"It'll be always on the calendar, because this time of year is one to relax and keep cool,” he said.

"Next year we are hoping to get 400 people.”

Mr Wessel also said the first 100 ticket holders through to the marquee would be given a free set of sunnies or beach hat.

Nominations for fashions on the field will be taken in the tent next to the stage for three categories: lady of the day, gentleman of the day and best millinery.

The day will run from 11am-5.30pm with tickets $10 for adults, $5 for pensioners and $55 for marquee tickets.