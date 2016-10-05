Two rushed to hospital after morning crash

UPDATE 10.05am: Vehicles have been removed from the scene of the crash at the Maryborough and Walker St intersection.

A man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with chest injuries and a woman was also transported to Bundaberg Hospital with a back injury.

Both were in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Crews responded to a morning crash at the intersection of Maryborough and Walker Sts.

About 9.30am Wednesday, it is believed one car collided with the back of another on Maryborough St near the Walker St intersection.

Ambulance crews treated a number of people following the crash.