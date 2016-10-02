Backpackers roll Falcon through family fence

Photos View Photo Gallery

UPDATE: An Elliott Heads resident has recounted the moment a car lost control and rolled through his fence this afternoon.

The man was laying down in bed when he heard screeching tyres followed by a couple of thumps.

He went outside to find the green Ford Falcon upside down in his yard.

Outside he saw four people were trapped in the car and rushed back inside to get an axe to smash the windows and free them.

When he came back out two people had already managed to free themselves from the wreck and a third was just getting out of an open door.

The fourth person had to have the seatbelt cut so she could get out of the car.

The resident said it was the second time in a week that a car had crashed on near the Elliott Heads Rd and Saunders St intersection.

A few days ago in the wet weather a car crashed through a fence one house up.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a single-car rollover at Elliott Heads.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof after crashing through the fence of a property near the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd and Saunders St.

The driver of the green Ford Falcon and three passengers were assisted to free themselves from the car before emergency services arrived.

Paramedics have assessed all four occupants, with two taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The crash happened about 2.45pm and police are investigating.