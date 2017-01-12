34°
Lifestyle

Cars! Pizzas! Hotels! Why broadband is killing ownership

12th Jan 2017 12:03 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE live in an age where we can press a few buttons on a hand-held screen and food will come to our door.

A few different presses and a car will turn up, with a driver willing to take you wherever you want to go.

Welcome to the future.

These are the best-known parts of what is now being called the "access economy", and it's set to explode in popularity this year.
 

There are more than 3.7 million homes and businesses around the country which can already connect to the NBN network with the rollout scheduled to be complete by 2020.

Those with the NBN have access to the faster connections than ever before, and they are now spending money to use services or products temporarily, rather than pay for them outright.

An example is the increased use of Uber, which gives customers access to a car but not the car itself.

In the same way AirBNB gives a person access to a beachhouse or inner-city apartment, but only briefly.
 

Consumer psychologist and former "cool hunter" Adam Ferrier said people are now more focused on convenience and value, not in ownership.

"Sharing or just paying for access doesn't mean missing out," he said.

"For example, why rent a car when the access economy makes getting lifts everywhere so easy and affordable?

"The same goes for movies, music, holiday rentals, clothes, garden tools and even pet-sitting."

He said access to fast broadband means more people using on-demand services and entering a world of instant goods and services.

Telsyte managing director Foad Fadaghi said these "disruptive new services" were only going to grow, having already reached nearly a third of Australians.

Topics:  broadband nbn nbnco

Bundaberg boy recovering after plane crash

Bundaberg boy recovering after plane crash

A 13-YEAR-old boy from Bundaberg is recovering in hospital after a plane crash that claimed the life of one traveller.

Does it get more Aussie than this? Roos get their box on

PUNCHING ON: Two kangaroos boxing in Bargara, videoed by Jane Irwin.

Roos a common sight around popular tourist spot

How One Nation could win power for Tim Nicholls

PIVOTAL: Pauline Hanson's One Nation party is polling strongly in Queensland and will have a big say in who wins the next state election.

LNP tipped to do preference deal in all 93 seats

BEACH REPORT: Cracker weekend on the way

CHILL OUT: Maya, James, Laura-Li and Charlotte Gough cooling down in the surf at the Elliott River mouth.

Humid, sunny and breezy - just perfect

Local Partners

WATCH: Rude cockatoo's emotional return home

ESTRANGED for more than three weeks, a man and his swearing cockatoo have been reunited at long last.

Monto girl wins Heywire

HEYWIRE: Monto's Breanna Cook was named a finalist in the ABC's rural youth blogging competition.

Breanna Cook won an ABC competition to travel to Canberra.

TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

Zoo attendant Breoni Jeffrey, Cr Bill Trevor, Dingo, Agro, zoo supervisor Leon Spencer and Ranger Stacey.

Ranger Stacey and Agro in town

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade to release new album

See the latest single release from Melbourne deathcore band Boris the Blade.

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 0 0 95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

3+ Acres - 4 B/R Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,900

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 10 minutes to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA)...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes. The 15 acres is fully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!