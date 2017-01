COLLISION: One person was trapped following the crash.

TRAFFIC near Woongarra State School was backed up after two cars collided as the first week of school drew to a close today.

The crash at the intersection of Hummock and Elliott Heads Rds happened about 3.15pm.

One person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters who removed the car's door.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were treated on the scene but did not need to go to hospital.