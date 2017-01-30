32°
News

Cars collide outside school

30th Jan 2017 3:24 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have attended a traffic crash outside Bargara State School.

Around 2.30pm, two cars collided at the intersection of Bargara Rd and Seaview Rd.

Ambulance, police and fire crews attended.

More to come

 

One of the cars involved in the smash.
One of the cars involved in the smash.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara editors picks traffic crashes

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

Man accused of stabbing sobs in court

Man accused of stabbing sobs in court

A 23-YEAR-OLD man charged over a stabbing incident earlier this month sobbed through his appearance in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Is there an end in sight to the sticky, hot conditions?

HOT WEATHER: Caloundra visitors Kathia and Augusto Pimenta enjoying the cool breezes at Elliott Heads river mouth.

Bundy's feeling hot, hot, hot

Charlie celebrates an ace after nearly 60 years

YEARS OF GOLF: Charlie Triggs celebrates is first hole-in-one at the Bundaberg Golf Club in 57 years of playing.

Well known Bundaberg great grandfather get the shot

Is Blue your new brew? Company wants cafe in Bundy

HOT COFFEE: Jamaica Blue wants to come to Bundy.

Here's your shot at running a coffee shop

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

COMMUNITY NEWS: What's happening in Bundy

HEARING CHECK: Bundaberg Pensioners League's hearing aid maintenance program is on Wednesday.

Lots happening in Bundy

Five things to do in Bundy today

There is a whole heap of fun to be had at junior table tennis.

Get up and get out there with this list of activities

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend coming our way

RELAXING DAY: Greg and Charlene Naumann sit at Elliott Heads Beach.

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels have been melted down and sold, except for her diamond engagement ring.

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

Geri Horner surprised she conceived naturally at her age

Geri Horner says it is a "miracle" she conceived naturally

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

Harry Potter star made too many demands for La La Land

Nicole Kidman's shock frock at the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman's bright and sparkling dress turned heads at the SAG Awards.

KIDMAN and Mel Gibson will find out their Oscar chances today.

Pamela Anderson as you have never seen her before

Pamela Anderson looked very different to the iconic CJ from Baywatch when she attended a gala this week.

She kept her make-up to a minimum at the illustrious event

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

LOOKING FOR A HANDY POSITION IN A QUIET LOCATION ?

Lot 4 / 2 Osborn Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Residential Land This is the ideal place to build your new home if you ... $145,000

This is the ideal place to build your new home if you are looking for a handy position in a quiet location with a great outlook and one of only 4 vacant allotments...

ONLY $145,000 FOR A VACANT ALLOTMENT IN SVENSSON HEIGHTS !

Lot 3 / 2 Osborn Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Residential Land Located in a quiet leafy street opposite a reserve for parks, gardens ... $145,000

Located in a quiet leafy street opposite a reserve for parks, gardens and recreation, this allotment is just a hop skip and a jump to primary and secondary...

OPPOSITE PARK LAND IN FANTASTIC LOCATION !

Lot 2 / 2 Osborn Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Residential Land This is the ideal place to build your new home if you ... $145,000

This is the ideal place to build your new home if you are looking for a handy position in a quiet location with a great outlook. Located in a quiet leafy street...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

L3-7 and 45 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... From $179,000 to...

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!