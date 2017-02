CRASH: Two women were treated for minor injuries after a two-car collision on Elliott Heads Rd.

TWO women have been assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash along Elliott Heads Rd at Kepnock this morning.

Emergency services responded to the collision just after 8.30am and a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said two women, one aged in her 20s and another in her 40s were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The woman in her 40s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.