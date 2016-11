The scene of the crash on Hanbury St.

EMERGENCY crews responded after two cars collided on Hanbury St, North Bundaberg.

As of 10am, Bundaberg police closed one lane of traffic outside RSL Fairways and were directing cars around the scene of the crash.

It's believed the driver of a Kia people mover collided with the back of a worker's ute.

The driver of the people mover was being assessed at the scene.