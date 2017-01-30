Cars collide at North Bundy intersection

Two car crash
TWO cars collided at the intersection of Moore Park and Mt Perry Rds in North Bundaberg this morning.
The crash happened about 10am.
Three people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
