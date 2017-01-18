34°
Carina Speedway still on amber light

Mikayla Haupt
| 18th Jan 2017 5:54 PM
STREET STOCKS: Branden Hough drifts round the bend at Carina Speedway Bundaberg.
STREET STOCKS: Branden Hough drifts round the bend at Carina Speedway Bundaberg.

THE dust has settled and the echo of revving engines has fallen silent over Carina Speedway, with the track is yet to hold a race in the new year.

Since the 2016 250cc Queensland Solo Championships in October, all races and events at the venue have been put "on hold”.

Land owner, Avalon Walker said the lease had finished and nothing else was happening with the property at the moment.

The Carina Speedway Supporters group posted an update on Facebook yesterday on the matter.

"The Brisbane-based group that has been working with us to take over Carina Speedway have just informed us that they have made one last effort to secure the venue by submitting another proposal to the landowners,” it read.

"As we are all running out of time, it is now up to the landowners if they are going to let Carina reopen under the management of this group or they have other plans.

"We anticipate that we will know if the landowners have accepted this proposal or not by the end of the week as liquidators are ready to move on the former management company and all it's assets still at the speedway.”

Carina Speedway Supporters said it was hoping to know what the future of speedway held by January 23.

Since yesterday's update, local speedway and burnout enthusiasts took to Facebook keen know what is happening with the track.

While the track has had ups and downs over its history, the speedway community has continuously demonstrated their love and passion for the motorsport industry.

For more go to www.carinaspeedway. com.au or visit their Facebook page.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundy burnouts carina carina speedway motorsport sport

Carina Speedway still on amber light

