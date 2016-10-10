27°
Car load of items stolen from charity bin

Ashley Clark
| 10th Oct 2016 4:02 PM
THEFT FROM THE NEEDY: Captain Chris Millard from the Salvation Army is upset that thieves have stolen a car load of clothing from the collection bins.
THEFT FROM THE NEEDY: Captain Chris Millard from the Salvation Army is upset that thieves have stolen a car load of clothing from the collection bins. Mike Knott BUN101016THEFT2

BRAZEN thieves have taken off with furniture and bags of clothing from a charity bin that were intended to be sold to help those in need.

Captain Chris Millard of the Salvation Army said at about 5.30pm on Sunday afternoon he saw a man and a woman take the items, including a dresser with mirror attached, directly from the bin area before speeding off in their car after realising they were being watched.

"When I got to our base on McCarthy St, there was a whole bunch of stuff around the bins and I thought, well, I better go and get the truck to load it all up,” he said.

"By the time I got the truck around to the bins a man and a woman had loaded all of the stuff into their car.”

"I said 'Hey, what are you doing?' and they took off at 100 miles an hour down the road.”

Mr Millard said he was left disappointed and frustrated and said if the thieves were really in need they could have simply asked for help.

"If they were in need, we were here. They could have spoken up. A genuine person in need will seek us out,” he said.

The theft has since copped some criticism online and Mr Millard said some social media users questioned the price of charity stores and said the thieves may have been desperate.

"My thought is there are a thousand people they have stopped us from helping now,” he said.

"People say that our prices are too expensive but at the end of the day we have to raise more to help more.”

Mr Millard said charities across the nation were all the same, trying to raise as much as they could to do as much good as possible.

"We don't store it up in treasure houses to have for ourselves. We don't run at a profit, we run at a loss. There are costs for everyone,” he said.

"We help those who need it most. Unfortunately we can't help every single person but we can help those in real need.”

The incident was reported to police and Mr Millard said he was now weighing up what options he had to prevent future thefts.

"It is so disappointing because those thieves were stealing from people who give it to us to do good,” he said.

"My message is: if you need it that much please just come in and see us.

"I don't want anyone to feel like stealing is their only option.”

To try to curb theft, Mr Millard said big donations could be picked up by calling the Salvation Army on 4153 3557.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  charity bins, salvation army, theft

