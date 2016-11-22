29°
Cane2Coral clocks up $400K in donations since it began

22nd Nov 2016 1:39 PM
FUN RUN: The Cane2Coral has raised more than $400,000 for charity since it began seven years ago.
FUN RUN: The Cane2Coral has raised more than $400,000 for charity since it began seven years ago. Mike Knott

MORE than $57,000 has been given to charities following this year's Friendlies Cane2Coral.

Friendlies Cane2Coral president Jason Pascoe said the support of sponsors, volunteers and members of the community who took part in its 2016 events were behind the amazing result.

"We will distribute $57,220.50 to charities nominated by the Bundaberg community,” Mr Pascoe said.

He said that brought the total raised by the event to $376,841.50 over the last seven years.

Adding the $36,366.36 raised through GoFundraise from 2013, Mr Pascoe said, brought the total of donations as a result of the event to more than $400,000.

"This is a great achievement and is something which all those involved should be proud of.”

Cane2Coral treasurer Kirsteen Charge said funds were being distributed to a range of charities including the Bundaberg Anglican Soup Kitchen, Burnett Respite Services, schools, sporting clubs, Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club, Bargara Lions, Ronald McDonald House, LifeFlight and foundations that aimed to find a cure for life-threatening diseases such as Alzheimer's, leukaemia and cancer generally.

"We have always looked to give back to the charities nominated by those who volunteer their time to making our event so special,” Mrs Charge said.

"Charities such as the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club and Bargara Lions, but this year through TEAMS running for FUNds, participants could raise money for their own special charity by getting a team together and winning one of the many charitable cash prizes sponsored by the The Waves Sports Club,” she said.

"This year's fun run saw 43 teams register with an additional $5355.50 being distributed to charity through this initiative.

"The TEAMS theme was also a lot of fun, with Team Bundy Sugar having the largest team with 164 team members followed by Team Eaddie with 60 and Shalom College as a stand out in the school category with 37.”

Friendlies Cane2Coral events co-ordinator Michelle Stowe Connor said the organising committee had offered the Bundaberg region three events to participate in.

They were the traditional fun-run walk event on the first Sunday in August, a 10-week lead-in fitness program to help participants get ready for the fun-run and a spectacular gala dinner and community fireworks at the beautiful Nielson Park Beach and Surf Club sponsored by MRH Lawyers.

"Next year is shaping up as a really exciting time, with the some great plans for the community event at Nielson Park and possibly a new course for the fun run,” she said.

Friendly Society Private Hospital CEO Alan Cooper said the Friendlies was proud to have supported the Cane2Coral from its inception as its platinum naming rights sponsor.

"The event was fittingly recognised this year as the Bundaberg Region's Australia Day - Community Event of the Year.

"The Australia Day award is deserved recognition of all the amazing volunteers and sponsors who have worked with true community spirit to make the Cane2Coral so special to the Bundaberg region.”

Topics:  cane2coral cane2coral fun run friendly society private hospital

