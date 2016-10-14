Can you help police find this man?

Police want to speak with this man.

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft that happened on Bauer St, Bargara.

It is believe the offence happened about 12.05am.

The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.

If you believe you have seen this person, do not call them, but report it to police.

Phone:

131 444

Reference:

QP1601863431

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.