One Nation in Bundy to call for pollie transparency

A WEBSITE where politicians' public spending is immediately uploaded for the public to see is one answer to the entitlement fiasco, according to One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is the latest politician to come under scrutiny over travel expense claims.

Ms Bishop charged taxpayers more than $2700 to attend a polo event last year.

This comes after Health Minister Sussan Ley was forced to stand aside as health minister pending investigations into trips she made to the Gold Coast.

Senator Roberts was in Bundaberg today telling a media scrum that politicians' travel expenses was the tip of the iceberg.

"When I was first announced as a senator I said the number one issue for me was accountability," he said.

"What we are proposing is we want to explore transparency portals.

"These are very successful in Europe and the States."

Senator Roberts said under the proposal, the moment public spending was incurred in any department of any political office it would go straight onto a website that would be accessible by the public.

"It dramatically reduces waste and dramatically increases accountability," he said.

Earlier, One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson told Seven's Sunrise program that an investigation should be launched into politicians' entitlements for the past five years.

She said MPs who made false claims should pay the money back, plus a fine.