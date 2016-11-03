Call for cricket club vandals to pick up weeds as payback

The cricket club rooms were broken into on Wednesday night at Salter Oval with damage to one of the glass doors.

THE Bundaberg Cricket Association is after answers after their club rooms got broken into on Wednesday night.

At around 7.45pm Wednesday night the glass door around the side of the premises was smashed as people tried to enter the building.

At this stage nothing was taken, after the alarm went off, with the association now forced to pay for new glass and a new door.

Wanting to know who did it, president of the association Noel Stitt said he was fed up of people doing the wrong thing.

"I'm really annoyed,” he said.

"We've put in a lot of effort all week running two tournaments in the region and now we get this.

"If we find those responsible I'd like to get them working for a fortnight picking up weeds as payback for this.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.