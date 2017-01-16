33°
Caleb Ewan repeats as People's Choice Classic champion

Val Migliaccio, Cycling Writer, The Advertiser | 16th Jan 2017 8:32 AM
Caleb Ewan celebrates winning the People's Choice Classic.Photo Contributed
Caleb Ewan celebrates winning the People's Choice Classic.Photo Contributed Contributed

ORICA-Scott's Caleb Ewan claimed back-to-back People's Choice Classic crowns edging out the Tour Down Under's star attraction Peter Sagan at Adelaide's East End on Sunday night.

The Bundaberg born pocket rocket had good legs to smash past the prized sprinters of the peloton in a copycat performance to last year where the 22-year-old claimed the prologue before winning two stages for his Australian team - stage one and six - of the UCI WorldTour in SA in 2016.

Ewan was ecstatic with the win and claiming 2000 Euros in prizemoney.

"”Obviously this is a great race to build your confidence, and I sprinted quite early - earlier than I would have hoped - but I just got a whole lot of confidence going into the next week of racing,” Ewan said.

"He's (Peter Sagan) the best rider in the world and to beat him in the sprint (is great).”

Slovakian Sagan who had a crack at becoming a bigger attraction than he already is at his first Tour Down Under since 2010 when he headed to the front of the bunch had contend with third place while his Bora-hansgrohe teammate Sam Bennett from Ireland claiming second.

Italy's Niccolo Bonifazio from Bahrain-Merida finished fourth while Belgian Edward Theuns from Trek-Segafredo's jagged fifth place in an exciting finale.

But for the first time Ewan didn't get a peck on the cheek from podium girls at the Tour Down Under after the state government last year decided to oust the tradition.

Ewan was presented his prizes by junior cyclists and the presentation went by without any awkward glitches.

And there was no chance of any members of the peloton being sanctioned for misbehaving after Sagan in 2013 apologised via video for what looked like a pinch on the backside of a podium girl at the Tour of Flanders.

But it was a relaxed start for riders of the 50.6km criterium in the East End.

The Wakefield Road start/finish line was a colourful sea of 133 riders before the 7.17pm start gun fired for the 22 laps of the 2.3km circuit.

With most of the teams blowing out the early season cobwebs and settling down to nervous racing in a big bunch it was Will Clark from Cannondale-Drapac who claimed the first sprint of the balmy evening.

But the bunch was altogether after that before Australia's Ben O'Connor from Dimension Data picked up the second preme sprint.

O'Connor claimed the third preme sprint on lap 15 before the peloton cruised the streets of the East End waiting for the right moment to close the Australian down.

The race picked up pace on lap 19 when the peloton started getting twitchy as the favourites were using their teams to conserve energy before the first finale and the curtain raiser to the 2017 edition of the Tour Down Under race proper.

The slight uphill finish on Wakefield Road made the ending slightly tricky before the big guns pointed their bikes towards the Adelaide Hills.

With Katusha at the front of the race on the penultimate final lap Sagan's team Bora-hansgrohe looked comfortable in keeping their key men safe before the bell lap where Ewan powered home.

The race will now hot up on Tuesday when stage 1 - Unley-Lyndoch - is the official start of the 19th edition of Australia's only UCI WorldTour event.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  caleb ewan cycling tour down under

