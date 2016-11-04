29°
Byrne to serve as ag minister after Donaldson resignation

4th Nov 2016 12:48 PM
Bill Byrne.
Bill Byrne.

POLICE and Corrective Services Minister Bill Byrne will also serve as Acting Agriculture and Fisheries Minister following the resignation of Leanne Donaldson last night, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Bill served as Agriculture and Fisheries Minister last year and he has worked closely with stakeholders across our primary industries," the Premier said.

"My government is making an historic commitment to primary industries, whether it is providing greater access to financial assistance for producers, or restoring our biosecurity preparedness and combating wild dogs to support the sheep and wool industry, or new management arrangements for sustainable fishing, or advancing agriculture and fisheries through research and development."

Topics:  leanne donaldson politics

