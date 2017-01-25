Business a meat market

FUNKY FLAVOURS: Butcher at Home has some great marinades and rubs for your Australia day barbecue.

IF YOU consider yourself a bit of a connoisseur in the kitchen or a beast on the barbecue, you are going to love what local business Butcher at Home has to offer.

Whether you are a meat-lover, want to create your own cheese or are simply interested in slathering your food with unique and tasty sauces, Joe and Leah McNaughton have everything you need in their one-stop-shop.

The business caters to the commercial and domestic markets, so home cooks can get their hands on the same products available to professional butchers.

"In this day and age, we have seen an increase in people wanting to create their own food from scratch,” Mr McNaughton said.

"People who might be gluten-free, health conscious or simply those who have a hobby for smoking meat, barbecuing, sausage-making and more.”

Mr McNaughton said his business was about giving people the tools and products necessary to begin a culinary adventure, and was especially targeted at meat-lovers.

"We supply everything you need for every stage of meat preparation,” he said.

"From sausage skins to sausage-making kits, smoke houses, jerky ingredients, meat cures, food slices, cookbooks and more.”

If you are into sauces, rubs and marinades, the team also has a whole condiment section that would make Manu Feildel squirm in delight.

And with names like Rub Some Butt, Pig's Ass Rub and Sweet Rub O'Mine, they are sure to be a conversation starter around the dinner table.

Marketing manager Daniel Walshaw said the business was established in 1908, coming to rest in the hands of the McNaugtons a few years ago.

"It started out as purely selling to farmers and then over the last few years we started selling to butcher shops and we now supply to just about every butcher in town,” he said.

"We even do sales runs from here to Longreach and up to Mt Isa.”

For all of the home cooks who want to be their own butcher, Mr Walshaw said the sausage meals were a definite favourite.

"They are a kit to make your own sausages at home and are very simple to use,” he said.

"Our range of marinades are also very popular and we sell a lot of stuff for smoking meat.”

But it's not just the meat enthusiasts that will love Butcher at Home, the business also sells cleaning products in bulk, bread, burger and cider making kits, knives, packaging and more.

Check out their range at www.butcherathome.com.au or visit the business at 5 Maddison Crt, Bundaberg.

Seriously quirky rubs

If you have ever wanted to try your hand at American Style competition BBQ then these are the rubs for you.

- Rub Some Butt Carolina Style

- Pig's Ass Rub Memphis Style

- Three Little Pigs Championship BBQ Rub

- Or just go all out with a Rub Your Butt gift pack