Bushfire burning on property near Mundubbera

Smoke from the Bushfire at Derri Derra covering the main street of Mundubbera at sunset.

SEVERAL Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on the scene of a bushfire burning near Beeron Road, Derri Derra, just south of Mundubbera.

This fire, which broke out around 12.30pm, is burning safely and posing no threat to properties at this time.

Six fire crews are conducting back burning operations to strengthen containment lines.

This fire is expected to burn for a number of days.

Residents between Beeron Road, Deeri Derra north to Mundubbera will be affected by smoke throughout the evening.

Residents are urged to close their windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory illness, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call 000 immediately.