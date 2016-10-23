Burnouts' roaring success at Carina

MOTORSPORT: With fans turning up in their hundreds to the first Bundy Burnouts event of the season, the organisers have deemed the event a raging success.

On Saturday about 90 entries in cars from around Queensland burned rubber on concrete in the pursuit of loud noise, plenty of smoke and approval from the judges.

With perfect weather, the fans were not disappointed as cars popped tyres, poured smoke and destroyed engines at the Carina Speedway.

Pleased with what happened promoter Neil Irvine said they couldn't have asked for a better way to start.

"We had 80-100 people turn up before the gates opened," he said.

"The hills were packed and from what I've heard plenty were happy with what they saw."

Irvine said the competition was also strong.

"We had just enough competitors to suit our timeframe for completing the event," he said.

"The standard from all drivers was amazing and the professional class were brilliant."

Leading the charge in that was Ipswich's Darren Kimber, who took out the first meet.

Driving a VS Commodore ute that produced almost 700 horsepower, Kimber's vehicle has been produced, and worked on, at home.

Talking about the win, he said everything worked well on the day.

"We had the right car for the meet," he said.

"I was able to get instant and constant smoke and driver control was good as well."

Admitting the sport was not a cheap one, Kimber said he was glad not to suffer too much damage to his vehicle.

"I've destroyed three to four engines and the same number of gearboxes as in the car, in its life," he said.

"It is an expensive sport but with the right package you can do well."

Praising Bundaberg for holding the meet, Kimber said he would be back for more events.

"It was an awesome event for us to be in," he said.

"I'll be coming straight back, I'm happy to support it."

In the other results, Sharon Murchison won ladies with Dean Air taking out the six-cylinder class.

Finally, Rhys Murchison won the V8 class.

The next round of the Bundy Burnouts will be held in late November.