Burnett River clean after major floods

A STUDY of the Burnett River following the 2013 floods has revealed the river is a predominantly clean waterway which meets national guidelines.

Wide Bay Public Health Unit environmental officers tested the river at Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Mingo Crossing, Paradise Dam and Degilbo Creek over a three-year period.

The group tested the water to ensure it met Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

WBPHU Director Dr Margaret Young said only three of 83 samples collected were outside of ADWG values, recording elevated manganese levels.

"Some of our specific concerns related to the large accumulation of material at the Mingo Crossing Bridge, damage to the Gayndah raw water pump station and the inundation of the Biggenden Municipal Waste Disposal Facility during the floods," Dr Young said.

"The tests performed by the public health unit revealed a healthy waterway on the whole, with only three samples at Mingo Crossing Boat Ramp showing anything outside the guidelines."

Dr Young said the manganese levels at this site were above the 0.5mg/L guideline value at tests during April 2013, November 2013 and March 2014.

"While these levels of manganese are above the ADWG value, they have no acute health impacts for humans or livestock and local water treatment processes already remove manganese before it enters town water supply," she said.

The WBPHU will continue to test the river over the next six to 12 months as a precaution.