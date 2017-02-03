Burnett Heads reaching new Heights with developments

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Seventeen blocks of land in the new Turtle Heights Estate at Burnett Heads will hit the market tomorrow.

DEVELOPMENT at Burnett Heads is forging ahead, with 17 blocks of land in the new Turtle Heights Estate set to hit the market tomorrow.

Ranging in size from 1242sqm to 2592sqm, the large blocks are being developed by John Callanan, who is also behind the $30 million resort development at Rules Beach.

Less than 1km from the coast, Turtle Heights Estate land was rezoned as Residential A in the latest Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme, which enabled the plot of land to be subdivided, spokesman Barry Davies said.

"It's probably going to be the last large blocks of land ever subdivided in the area because it's not normal to do these sized blocks,” he said.

"They are up to 2500sq m, which is over half an acre.”

Mr Davies said the blocks were big enough to allow buyers to build a big house, shed, pool and still have space for the kids to run around.

"They are easy walking distance to Mon Repos and Oaks Beach,” he said.

The estate, which is located along Kinch Rd between Sea Park and Gibsons Rds, will officially go on sale through CBD Realty tomorrow from 10am, with a range of local builders also onsite to offer house and land options for keen buyers.

Burnett Heads has become a hotspot for development in recent times with the now completed Bundaberg Port gas pipeline and under-construction Knalf plasterboard plant adding an air of excitement to the area.

On Tuesday Bundaberg Regional Council also offered no objection to a change to lease conditions relating to property within an area designated for major development at the Port of Bundaberg.

The land, at Harbour Esplanade, was under the control of the Gladstone Ports Corporation but the lease adjustment allows for the reclamation of land within the State Government's planned development site.

Given the go-ahead in 2013, the Master Plan for the Burnett Heads Riverfront and Boat Harbour Precincts proposes improved riverfront and marina access and new shopping and business areas.

The council is also undertaking a streetscape design project to enhance the Burnett Heads CBD.