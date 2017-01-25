Bundy's small businesses make most complaints to ACCC

COMPLAINTS DEPARTMENT: Small businesses make the most complaints to the ACCC in Bundy.

THE majority of complaints from Bundaberg businesses to the ACCC have come from companies with fewer than five staff members.

The ACCC says the latest Small Business in Focus report shows Australian micro and small businesses made 7000 complaints and inquiries from July 1 to December 31, 2016.

More than 60% of Australian business complaints were from micro enterprises with fewer than five employees.

"Fewer franchisees have been reporting issues to the ACCC since the introduction of the new Franchising Code in January 2015,” ACCC acting chairman Michael Schaper said.

"After an initial spike averaging 52 franchising complaints in the first six months of 2015, complaints have fallen to 32 a month by the end of 2016.”

"The ACCC received 185 complaints from small businesses in the agriculture sector, a substantial increase from the previous six months.”