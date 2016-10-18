Bundy's rainy days set to continue

Wet weather to continue in Bundaberg this week.Photo Contributed

THE wet weather is set to continue for the next few days with the weekend holding the biggest question mark for forecasters.

Bundaberg had some decent falls overnight with the Bureau of Meteorology recording falls between 10-16mm.

Forecaster Chris Joseph says this was due to a trough, which moved through the region and has now pushed offshore.

"It will still be relatively unstable conditions in the Bundaberg region with a chance of a shower and storm today,” he said.

"The chances will increase tomorrow.”

Apart from the rain, Bundaberg recorded wind gusts of up to 54kmh yesterday due to some northerly winds.

Those gusts will dissipate to 15-20kmh today.

Mr Joseph said there was a large system coming on its way predicted to hit Bundaberg at the weekend, which would mean some rain.

"It could be a bit wet on the weekend,” he said.