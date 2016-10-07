Bundy's favourite horse tale on sale

SUCCESS STORY: Bruce and Jonathon Dalton are part-owners of Melbourne cup winner Prince of Penzance.

IT'S the race that stopped a nation and last year's Melbourne Cup was particularly special for Bundaberg.

Local lawyer Bruce Dalton and his brothers Joe and Jonathon have a share in 2015 winner Prince of Penzance and now you can read about how the path to the historic win was laid in a new book.

In Prince of Penzance: The Extraordinary 2015 Melbourne Cup, journalist Kristen Manning traces the background to the race from the perspective of those behind it - including the Daltons - and how they experienced the crazy ride.

At odds of 100-1 and with a popular female jockey aboard when no woman had ever won the race before, and a trainer who rose from humble beginnings in country Victoria, the New Zealand-bred horse was backed by those hoping for a fairytale.

The Prince had a bargain price tag and was up against expensively bred stayers from Japan and Europe, horses owned by Sheikhs and millionaires.

His 24 enthusiastic owners followed their horse all around Victoria, from Stawell and Donald to Flemington.

A journalist specialising in thoroughbred racing and breeding, Manning had long wanted to write a book about one special winner of the big race, and said she was delighted Prince Of Penzance became that horse.

Prince of Penzance: The Extraordinary 2015 Melbourne Cup is published this month by Melbourne Books.