Bundy's country cousin named 'Australia's best kept secret'

KALPOWAR has been named as one of Australia's top small towns of 2016 - and the country's best kept secret.

A hour and a half from Bundy and west of Monduran Dam, the quaint little town is one is "Australia's best kept secret” according to DiscountMyFlights.com.au.

The online travel group has released its 2016 list of the top 50 small towns in Australia.

"Its relaxed atmosphere will make you never want to leave.”

The listing notes that Kalpowar is surrounded by the second largest pine forest in Australia, and says the locals offer a warm welcome to visitors.

"This small community is warm and welcoming, hosting a morning tea each and every Wednesday, which boasts some of the best homemade slices, cakes, and preserves,” it says.

"Kalpowar has something for everyone.”

Special mention is made of the nearby Mungungo Pub.

"They do a great pub meal in a relaxed and friendly country atmosphere.”

There's also praise for Kalpowar's motorbike and four-wheel-drive tracks, bush walks, horse riding retreat, access to nearby dams and seven disused railway tunnels.

Camping in the lush Kalpowar State Forest is recommended for accommodation.

Maryborough also made the list, which you can find at www.discountmy flights.com.au.

MIKAYLA HAUPT