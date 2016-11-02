Bundy's 'Che Guevara' making a difference with his mo

MOVEMBER MAN: Michael Dart is raising awareness for mens health with a healthy looking Mo.

A LITTLE bit of face furniture will help raise not only money, but awareness to help save the lives of Bundaberg men.

For the month of November men from around the nation will take on the task to grow a mo to unite and show support for fellow bros in Movember.

Bundaberg's Michael Dart is just one of the men who will step out of his and wife Peta's comfort zones and grow some lip foliage.

Michael said there were key messages in the campaign - to support men affected by prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health and suicide prevention.

He won't battle the month alone as a team of his workmates at Ergon Energy, which is part of Energy Queensland, will be by his side striving to see who will take out the top muzzy.

The father of two said pushing the safety culture was a top priority for him and he wanted to highlight the fact eight people committed suicide each day in Australia and of those eight, six were men.

"I went to Bundaberg High and a male member of the school community committed suicide," he said.

MOVEMBER MAN: Michael Dart is raising awareness for mens health with a healthy looking Mo. Paul Donaldson BUN021116MOW1

"I know we hear about it more and more now, but in the past it was hidden away.

"And it's important to keep the change happening."

The Movember Foundation have increasingly moved into the men's mental health space and this year Michael hopes to make a difference in the campaign to reduce the rate of male suicide by 25% by 2030.

"By doing this we are raising awareness and prevention," he said.

"My wife isn't a fan, it's not her cup of tea but she is happy to support me for this cause."

He said another reason he was taking part was because he'll play the lead role as Che Guevara in the musical Evita this November, at the Playhouse Theatre.

"I'm raising the profile of male suicide by convincing the directors that my interpretation of the character includes a moustache and as PR talent for Evita I'm able to promote the issues around male suicide in local media and stakeholder events while plugging the show," he said.

"As leaders we would expect nothing less of ourselves than to look out for the signs of mental illness or potential suicide and have the conversations.

"With the statistics I've just referred to, it's entirely possible, if not likely one of us will save someone's life."

The Playhouse Theatre will also support the Movember Foundation during the season with donations.

To find out more or to make a donation go to www.au.movember.com.