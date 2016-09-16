Bundy's 5 favourite places to grab a burger

Where's your favourite burger from?

IN THE mood for a burger?

NewsMail Facebookers have revealed their favourite places to grab one.

In no particular order, here's a list of the five burger joints our readers nominated most.

1. Aqua Girls Takeaway

Matt A'Bell said he liked Aqua Girls because of their "great" gluten free burger options.

AQUA GIRLS TAKEAWAYS: Kell Gear and Sandy Leenders with their Steakworks Burger. Lettuce, tomato, beetroot, cucumber, carrot, cheese, bacon, egg, pineapple, onion, steak, sauce and a bread roll. Mike Knott

2. Oodies

North Bundy cafe Oodies has been going from strength to strength.

"Absolutely positively without doubt Oodies cafe over north do the best burger," Scott Jacobs said.

OODIES CAF: Chef Ben Vittle with the Works Burger. Tomato, beetroot, house made patty caramelised onion, cheese, egg, streaky bacon, lettuce, locally baked brioche roll. Mike Knott

3. The Grand Hotel

Jonathan Aylett reckons "the Grand Hotel has a great burger menu."

GRAND HOTEL: Venue manager Rodney Wheat with the Chicken Parminator Burger. Freshly crumbed chicken breast with house made Napoli sauce, smoked ham, mozarella cheese, lettuce and red onion. Mike Knott

4. Jo & Joe's Fish 'n' Chip Shop

With a range of burgers from steak works to a chicken burger, Jo & Joe's Fish 'n' Chip Shop is impressing locals.

A burger from Jo & Joe's Fish 'n' Chip Shop.

5. Grandma's Kitchen

Grandma's Kitchen has become a local favourite for burgers.

GRANDMAS KITCHEN: Gary Wittingslow with the burger consisting of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, grated carrot, fresh grated beetroot, cheese, meat patty, onions and barbecue sauce. Mike Knott

Other burger places Bundy loves: