Bundy's 5 favourite places to grab a burger

IN THE mood for a burger?
NewsMail Facebookers have revealed their favourite places to grab one.
In no particular order, here's a list of the five burger joints our readers nominated most.
Matt A'Bell said he liked Aqua Girls because of their "great" gluten free burger options.
2. Oodies
North Bundy cafe Oodies has been going from strength to strength.
"Absolutely positively without doubt Oodies cafe over north do the best burger," Scott Jacobs said.
Jonathan Aylett reckons "the Grand Hotel has a great burger menu."
4. Jo & Joe's Fish 'n' Chip Shop
With a range of burgers from steak works to a chicken burger, Jo & Joe's Fish 'n' Chip Shop is impressing locals.
Grandma's Kitchen has become a local favourite for burgers.
Other burger places Bundy loves:
- Carlyle Gardens cafe
- Tom Quinn Community Centre cafe
- Flippers
- Burnett Heads Seafood
- Baltimore Seafood and Takeaway, Burnett Heads
- Cadz O'School Diner & Takeaway
- Burger Kebab Shack Bargara
- Leaf n Bean
- Hungry Tum
- See St Seafood Takeaways
- Frangipanis
- South Kolan Hotel Motel
- Kensington St Fish n Chips
- McDonald's
- Jo's Roadhouse
- Kym's Kitchen
- The Royal Coffee House
- Cool Bananas
- Phat Tony's
- The Rock Bar and Grill
- Tattersalls Hotel
- Alowishus Delicious
- Indulge
- Spotted Dog Tavern
- Cafe House
- Gin Gin Hotel
- Coffee on Bourbong