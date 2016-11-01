Bundy winner honoured with race in his name for Cup

HOMETOWN HERO: Michelle Payne rides part-Bundaberg-owned Prince of Penzance to victory in last year's Melbourne Cup.

DESPITE being injured for the race that stops the nation, Bundaberg-owned Melbourne Cup winner Prince of Penzance will still be involved in today's proceedings in Flemington.

After winning the Melbourne Cup last year as a 100-1 long shot with jockey Michelle Payne, the achievement has been honoured with race 3 in today's Melbourne Cup program being named after the horse.

Usually sponsored by a coffee brand for the past few years, this year will be different as horses compete for the Prince of Penzance Plate over 2800m.

Currently, the Robert Hickmott-trained Morning Mix is the favourite with bookies to win the race.

Part-owned by local lawyer Bruce Dalton, Prince of Penzance was in contention to compete before an injury in the Herbert Power Handicap on October 8 ruled him out.

At this stage it is not known whether he will race again after successful surgery a couple of weeks ago.

The Prince of Penzance Plate race is at 11am.