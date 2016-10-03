26°
Bundy wedding photographer takes the cake

Crystal Jones
| 3rd Oct 2016 3:41 PM
Wedding photography by Cassandra Kirk.
Wedding photography by Cassandra Kirk.

CASSANDRA Kirk has been to hundreds of weddings, but still can't help getting emotional with every one.

The Bundaberg photographer has been specialising in weddings and other special moments for several years and still finds it a rewarding, exciting line of work.

"I'm actually self-taught," Mrs Kirk said.

"There was no training though I did do a small course through Camera House."

Mrs Kirk said her inspiration for wedding photography kicked in when several friends had asked her to take their weddings photos and the rest was history.

"Before I even thought of it, people were asking," she said.

Mrs Kirk now attends about 30 weddings a year.

Recently, after the NewsMail asked its Facebook friends who their favourite wedding photographer was, an overwhelming number of people shared their thoughts on Mrs Kirk's photography and how it had bought joy to their special occasions.

Alicia Vella said she was more than happy with Mrs Kirk's work.

"Cass is so fun, patient, has eye for detail, understanding, caring and compassionate, one talented lady but also such a giver and willing to help wherever she can," she said.

Sue Jenner echoed the same sentiments.

"She is a beautiful person and an amazing photographer," she said.

"We had the pleasure of her coming to Fiji to photograph our son's wedding."

Mrs Kirk said in addition to being hired to go to Fiji, she had also travelled to other destinations.

"We flew into Sydney, and Fraser Island as well," she said.

Mrs Kirk said even though it could be time consuming to edit pictures, it was a job that made her happy and one she was lucky to be doing.

"I do still get quite emotional," she said.

"It's hard not to get emotional sometimes."

Topics:  photography, weddings

