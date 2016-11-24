Bundy sweats through hottest November day in 100 years

HIGHEST TOP: The mercury soared in Bundaberg as we reached the hottest November day on record.

IF YOU thought it was hot today you were right.

Bundaberg reached it's hottest ever November day in more than 100 years, as the mercury soared to 37.1°C, just shy of the hottest ever November maximum by 0.6°C.

Figures from the Bureau of Meteorology showed the hottest part of today was at 1.48pm.

Today's maximum also makes it the hottest day for the year, beating the 36.1°C we reached on November 6.

Data from BOM showed the hottest November day was recorded on November 3, 1898, when temperatures soared to 37.7°C.

Today's maximum temperature was also only just 3.1°C below Bundaberg's hottest ever day.

That honour is held by December 19, 1901, when the day-time top reached 40.2°C.

But Bundaberg wasn't the only place in the Wide Bay Burnett to swelter through the day.

Gayndah's temperature hit 39.3°C and Maryborough reached 38.6°C.