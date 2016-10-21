Bundy Sugar rewrites the script for safety videos

WORKPLACE health and safety is rarely a sexy topic.

But Bundaberg Sugar has gone the extra mile with new safety videos which capture the Rum City's most iconic elements from a new angles, and an all-star cast of local employees.

Production company Sound Images put the videos together using drones and high-definition cameras.

One frame you watch cane trains zooming by the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory from the air; the next, a drone shot of a worker shouldering a pipe highlights the danger of power lines.

The four videos are the first of their kind for the company as they specifically address the risks in the sugar mill and the cane fields, covering farming, cane transport, milling and refinery operations.

"We took a closer look at our injury and incident statistics and put our focus into high risk areas,” Bundaberg Sugar safety manager Kim Norgaard said.

"We made it a priority to involve our workers.

"Some were more keen than others to get in front of the camera,” she said.

"It was great for me, too, to connect with the workers and understand the risks they face.”

The videos, released in time for Safe Work Month, were made with a grant from WorkCover Queensland as part of its Prevention and Performance Initiative offered last year.

"We're pleased to see Bundaberg Sugar has a positive focus on injury prevention and safer workplace practices, and an ongoing commitment to safety,” WorkCover Queensland CEO Tony Hawkins said.

"The videos are great - they're very workplace specific to what we do and that's a great benefit for the guys who come through our inductions each year; they can relate to it,” workplace health and safety officer Richie Moore said.

"Safety here has been very good in the last ten to 15 years; accidents happen, but you just have to minimise them.”

Bundaberg Sugar runs 600 inductions every year, from contractors and regular visitors to permanent workers who complete one every three years.