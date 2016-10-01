28°
Bundy skating rink to close after 30 years

Mikayla Haupt | 1st Oct 2016 9:33 AM
MEMORIES: Koby Irvine at Extreme Skate Zone.
MEMORIES: Koby Irvine at Extreme Skate Zone.

SINCE rolling their way into the hearts of Bundaberg in 1985, Extreme Zone Skate Centre and Amusement Arcade, formally the Bundaberg Skating Rink, has been called home by all those who love rollerskating.

But after 31 years of music, disco and the best entertainment on eight wheels, the owners of the rink are closing its doors with a heavy heart.

"Due to the council requiring the land, we are no longer able to trade at the centre,” owner Neil Irvine said.

"This is a family business and we bought it off the original owners, who are still very close friends of ours and my son is now a part of the business.”

When the slab for the rink was originally poured in the '80s, it was the largest single pour in the southern hemisphere.

The landmark, which has seen multiple generations of skaters over the years, has never been cracked, remaining resolute like the community's continuous love for the centre.

"Our goal has always been to be the cheapest and safest location for children to get out and have some entertainment,” he said.

"We've done tons of birthday parties over the years, this is a place where people come back with their children and their grandchildren.

"The centre has just been getting bigger and better over the years.”

However the centre isn't hanging their skates up for good just yet.

"We do have plans to open again at another location, but it's hard to find the right place.

"We are pursuing other options, but it needs to be perfect for the skating surface otherwise we can't open,” he said.

In order to celebrate the rink, in all of its history and glory, the centre is hosting a two-day End of an Era event for people to come and say hello and goodbye.

The event is set to be a huge success, after the 35-year anniversary saw people driving from out of town to celebrate the memories made at the centre.

End of an Era will be on October 14 and 15 from 7pm with a live band on the Friday and DJ on Saturday.

For more information, go to Extreme Zone Skate Centre Facebook page or their website.

Topics:  bundaberg, business, council, skating rink

